Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 238,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,281. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

