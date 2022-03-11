Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $57.14. 5,046,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,495. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

