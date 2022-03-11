Trust Wallet Token Achieves Market Cap of $234.39 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $234.39 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.82 or 0.06592761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,661.21 or 0.99765967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041977 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

