TrustToken Hits Market Capitalization of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the US dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

