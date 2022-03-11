TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Price Down 13.5%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTGPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 315 ($4.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

