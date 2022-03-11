Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 10,308 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,170 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $17,129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

