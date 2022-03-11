Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 3,471 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $96.65 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

