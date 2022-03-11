Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 5,020 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

