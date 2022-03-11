Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

