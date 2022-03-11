Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 71,328 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NiSource by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after buying an additional 115,852 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,196,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NiSource by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 138,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

