Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.24% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and sold 35,838 shares valued at $539,947. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

