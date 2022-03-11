Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,539 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $36,906,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $2,067,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $236,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $8.28 on Friday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

