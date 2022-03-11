Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 17,416 Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAND. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Bandwidth stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.97 million, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

