Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Health Catalyst worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $24.69 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,991 shares of company stock worth $1,013,549. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.