Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,383 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of CSG Systems International worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CSGS stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

