Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 339.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,979 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 347,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

