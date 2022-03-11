Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 2,300.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,497 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MultiPlan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 108,939 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 204.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $4.95 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.20.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

