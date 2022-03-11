Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

