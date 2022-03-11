Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,839 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of Matthews International worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 159,311 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

