Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.24% of SI-BONE worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period.

SI-BONE stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $728.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 12.04. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

