Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $26,567,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AppLovin by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,832 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $139,011,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $18,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion and a PE ratio of 663.38. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

