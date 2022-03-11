Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,708,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 181,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 76.0% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 137,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.08. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.