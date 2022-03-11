Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of iStar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

