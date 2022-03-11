Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.19 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

