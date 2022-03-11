Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 81,213 Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $43,799,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,552,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,533,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.
Vtex Company Profile (Get Rating)
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
