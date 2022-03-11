Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 81,213 Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $43,799,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,552,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,533,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

