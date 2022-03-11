Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,571 shares of company stock valued at $35,216,489 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $263.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.