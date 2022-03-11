Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 111,551 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,551 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of 8X8 worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 7,250.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in 8X8 by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 471,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGHT stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

