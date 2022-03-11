Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 20,198 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Guess? worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GES. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 111,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Guess? stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Guess? Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.