Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 22,099 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.