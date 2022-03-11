Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 268,368 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,368 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.