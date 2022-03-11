Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 32,112 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.19% of Zogenix worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

