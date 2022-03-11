Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,537 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

