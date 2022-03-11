Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.73 Million Position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPLTU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $987,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HPLTU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

