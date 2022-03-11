Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,220 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 31.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

