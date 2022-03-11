Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) PT Raised to GBX 85

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 267,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,428. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

