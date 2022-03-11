Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TKHVY opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

