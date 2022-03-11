Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 10.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) traded down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 3,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,625,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

