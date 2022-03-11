Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 10.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) traded down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 3,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,625,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.