TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.23

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.23 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.43). TwentyFour Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 466,127 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

