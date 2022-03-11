Tyman (LON:TYMN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 420 at Berenberg Bank

Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 420 ($5.50) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 323 ($4.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 306.50 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 509.35 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 364.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.34.
About Tyman (Get Rating)
Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.
