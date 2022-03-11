Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

