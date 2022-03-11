U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000.
U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
