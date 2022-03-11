U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 182.7% from the February 13th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.92.
About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
