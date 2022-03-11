U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 182.7% from the February 13th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

