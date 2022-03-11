U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) PT Raised to $16.50 at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

