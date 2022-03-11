U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

