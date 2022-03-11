Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

UBER stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $594,489,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

