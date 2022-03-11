UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of CareTrust REIT worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

