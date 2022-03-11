UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Boston Beer worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAM opened at $350.12 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.55 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 339.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

