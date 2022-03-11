UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of 51job worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOBS. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.1% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 460.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 390,392 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the third quarter valued at $20,199,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 81.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 616,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 353.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 169,854 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.53. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

