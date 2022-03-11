UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,988 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of MGIC Investment worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.00 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

