UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 18,669 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

WRE stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

